AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 110.7% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

