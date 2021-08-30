Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.61.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AMGN opened at $222.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

