Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.05

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 30202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $467,524.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,162 shares of company stock worth $3,587,875 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $15,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

