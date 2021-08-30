Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 919 shares traded.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

