Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $29,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

