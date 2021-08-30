Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Achieves $120.24 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $120.24 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 167,877,103 coins and its circulating supply is 122,514,734 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.