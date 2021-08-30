Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cleaner Living ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cleaner Living ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.