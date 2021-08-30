Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Up 3.5%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 15,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 67,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.