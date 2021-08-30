Analog Century Management LP Acquires 8,800 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Century Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 3.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.39. 160,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

