Analog Century Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Calix comprises approximately 5.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.44% of Calix worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,764. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

