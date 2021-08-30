Analog Century Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 8.1% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 667,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132,529. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

