Analog Century Management LP Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics comprises 6.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.