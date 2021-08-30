Analog Century Management LP Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analog Century Management LP decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 6.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.68 on Monday, hitting $499.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.91. The company has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $498.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.