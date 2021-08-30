Analog Century Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Analog Century Management LP lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for 3.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 47.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 27.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $103.05. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,393. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

