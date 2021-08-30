Analog Century Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Analog Century Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 4.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,142. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

