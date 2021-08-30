Analog Century Management LP Sells 8,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Analog Century Management LP trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 3.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. 108,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

