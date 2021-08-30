Analog Century Management LP Sells 91,320 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Analog Century Management LP reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,320 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology comprises about 2.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.12% of Amkor Technology worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 444.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 166,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,875. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

