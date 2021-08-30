Analog Century Management LP Takes $7.10 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,000. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $3,176,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,618 shares of company stock worth $34,498,301 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $500.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,593. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $496.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

