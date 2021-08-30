Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.00. 148,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

