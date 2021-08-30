Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

ADI stock opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

