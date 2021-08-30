Analysts Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

BRDG opened at $19.26 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

