Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $28.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the highest is $28.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $22.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWB stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

