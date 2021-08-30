Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.21. Exelon posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,867. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.