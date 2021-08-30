Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $128.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $510.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,954. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.84 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

