Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.13. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

