Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

IHRT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 485,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.