Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 288,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,181. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.