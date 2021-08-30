Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,359,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.44. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.