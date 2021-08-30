Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCY stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $23.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.