Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCY stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $23.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

