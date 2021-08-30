Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post $9.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.11 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $186.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

