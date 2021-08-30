Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $450.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $84.80 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.