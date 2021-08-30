Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $1.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,925. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

