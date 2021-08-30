Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 238,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,813. The company has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

