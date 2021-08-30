Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $114.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.13 million and the lowest is $105.36 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $480.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.33 million to $492.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.65 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $707.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.