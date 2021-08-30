Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Masco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $61.99 on Monday. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

