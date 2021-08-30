Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $424.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

