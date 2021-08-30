Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

