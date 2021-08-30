Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.15 Million

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post sales of $152.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $161.80 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $642.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $35.98 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.