Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SAR traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,788. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $322.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

