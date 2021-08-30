Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.58. 818,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.