Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $921,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,609. The stock has a market cap of $793.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

