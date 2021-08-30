Analysts Issue Forecasts for SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

SLQT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

