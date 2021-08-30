Analysts Offer Predictions for Coty Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coty by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 289,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Coty by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 841,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 645,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.