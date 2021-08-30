Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 30th (AFRM, ALB, BIG, BMRN, CDLX, COTY, CRWD, DRE, FRT, GXO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 30th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $105.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $277.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Truist from $120.00 to $125.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $97.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $61.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by Truist from $23.00 to $25.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target increased by Truist from $105.00 to $123.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $25.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $9.50. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target increased by Truist from $48.00 to $57.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Truist from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $300.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

