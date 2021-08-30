Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $309.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.35. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.