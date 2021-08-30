Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.47.

CM opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $14,977,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

