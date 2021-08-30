Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 30th (ABTX, AEG, AESE, AGTI, ALGM, ALLT, DSPG, FIE, GTLS, NWVCF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 30th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

