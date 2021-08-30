Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Varta (VAR1)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Varta (ETR: VAR1):

8/19/2021 – Varta was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/18/2021 – Varta was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/16/2021 – Varta was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/13/2021 – Varta was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €131.40 ($154.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is €141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 52.56. Varta AG has a 12-month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

