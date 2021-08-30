Analyzing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.40 -$15.12 million $0.08 61.13 Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.39 $1.70 million N/A N/A

Mace Security International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.50%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Mace Security International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

