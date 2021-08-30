Analyzing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kemper alerts:

This table compares Kemper and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.21 billion 0.84 $409.90 million $6.57 10.46 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.83 $143.52 million N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Risk & Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 5.00% 4.20% 1.28% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kemper and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.